Quotes To Live By From 10 Of History’s Most Resilient Women

All month long, for Women’s History Month, Global Grind is celebrating and honoring the women warriors who continue to inspire us.
With the world in unprecedented times (fighting the ongoing battles of systemic racism and police violence, while also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic), we need words of strength more than ever. When it comes to staying strong, fighting back, and overcoming adversity, women of color (Black women, especially) are the experts on the topic. No group of people are more equipped to offer the motivation we need currently. Knowing that, we gathered quotes to live by from ten of history’s most famous and resilient figures.
From Sybrina Fulton, who lost her son Trayvon Martin in the senseless murder that prompted the Black Lives Matter movement, to actress, activist, and author Gabrielle Union, there’s a little something to inspire everybody. We want to take this time to thank the strong women in our lives who continue to see us through and who show up when we’re at our most vulnerable, personally and as a country. Happy Women’s History Month!
1. Congresswoman Maxine WatersSource:WENN
“Approval does not always have to come from others. Other people’s opinions do not make you and the opinions of men do not determine who you are.”
2. Actress, social activst, and author Gabrielle UnionSource:WENN
“An empress does not concern herself with the antics of fools.”
3. Author, activist, and mom Sybrina FultonSource:WENN
“At first, I didn’t want to be the voice for Trayvon after he died but I decided I have no choice. Now, I’m called to act, and called to serve, it became clear to me there’s an opportunity to turn our family’s tragedy into something positive for many other families.”
4. Forever First Lady Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
“One of the lessons that I grew up with was to always stay true to yourself and never let what somebody else says distract you from your goals.”
5. Jazz pioneer Billie HolidaySource:Getty
“The difficult, I’ll do right now. The impossible will take a little while.”
6. Women’s rights activist Malala YousafzaiSource:WENN
“One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”
7. 20th Century painter and icon Frida KahloSource:Getty
“At the end of the day, we can endure much more than we think we can.”
8. Poet and civil rights activist Maya AngelouSource:Getty
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
9. Author Toni MorrisonSource:Getty
“You wanna fly… you’ve got to give up the shit that weighs you down.”
10. Abolitionist and champion of women’s rights Sojourner TruthSource:Getty
“If women want any rights more than they’s got, why don’t they just take them, and not be talking about it.”