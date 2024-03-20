Subscribe
Entertainment

Women’s History Month Spotlight: Serato’s ‘Women to the Front’ Series Celebrates Three DJS & Producers

Published on March 20, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Serato's Women to the Front Series Feat. Dana Lu

Source: Gabi Lamb / Courtesy of Serato

In honor of Women’s History MonthSerato unveiled its “Women to the Front” series of short form visualizers celebrate and tell the stories of fearless, barrier-breaking female DJs and producers. Read more and watch the series inside.

Each week in March, we continue to highlight the women who are making waves in their industry. This week thanks to Serato we spotlight three skilled artists, who are making women feel safe and seen in music and dance culture.

Related Stories

“Women to the Front” spotlights three talented artists. Esteemed NYC-based DJ & Producer Natasha Diggs, Chicago-based DJ and multi-hyphenate artist King Marieand NYC-based, Dominican-American DJ and Producer Dana Lu share their inspirational journeys in an effort to highlight a new wave of inclusivity and talent in their respective industries.

Serato released the lead visualizer, which features all three DJs, and later debuted their individual artist spotlight videos. Through each short film, Serato dives deeper into the stories of these artists, celebrating the tales of resilience, creativity, and empowerment that define women’s journeys in music.

“I just want women to feel empowered to be themselves,” Natasha Diggs saod in the lead visualizer.

This campaign is a shout-out to every woman who has ever felt sidelined or overlooked in the music industry, and to every artist who’s had to hustle twice as hard to claim their spot behind the booth or mixing desk. Starring King Marie, Dana Lu, and Natasha Diggs—three icons who haven’t just navigated the tough terrain of the music industry, but have also been busy rewriting the map. “Women to the Front” is a film series that serves as a powerful ode to persistence and the sheer force of female creativity.

“Women to the front is a statement that should’ve existed a long time ago, but I’m very grateful for it to exist because women do it better,” King Marie concludes the promotional visualizer.

Check out the promotional visualizer below:

Watch the entire series on Serato’s YouTube channel here.

RELATED TAGS

Women's History Month

More from Global Grind
Trending
Serato's Women to the Front Series Feat. Dana Lu
Entertainment

Women’s History Month Spotlight: Serato’s ‘Women to the Front’ Series Celebrates Three DJS & Producers

A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party
Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-KRAVITZ
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Affectionately Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz As He Received His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis

BET Spring Bling 2006 - Day 2 - Backstage
Entertainment

If Only Our Spring Break Plans Felt Like BET’s Spring Bling: Top 13 Performances

The Fall Guy Special Event
Movies

‘The Fall Guy’ Isn’t Even In Theatres Yet And Already It’s Breaking Records…

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close