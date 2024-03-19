ID’s Docuseries ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ Leaves Millennials Disheartened [Fan Reactions]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Four-part Investigation Discovery docuseries “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” recently aired. The series explores the harsh realities of what former child stars wrestled with to become the face of one of the biggest children’s networks. Millennial fans are disheartened by the allegations about the shows they grew up with. Check out fan reactions inside.

“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” first two installments debuted on Mar. 17 and the final two episodes debuted Mar. 18. It follows former child stars, who reveal the abuse that ensued behind-the-scenes of prominent Nickelodeon shows like “All That,” “The Amanda Bynes Show,” “Drake & Josh,” and more. All shows which were created and produced by TV producer Dan Schneider, who has recently issued a response to the docuseries.

The docuseries uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture on the sets of Schneider’s Nickelodeon children’s shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The first two installments that dropped Sunday were meant to reveal “an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew,” according to ID.

Millennials are completely dismayed by the discoveries made in the docuseries. Child stars like “All That’s” Nikki Giovanni, “The Amanda Show’s” Raquel Lee Bolleau, and “Drake and Josh’s” Drake Bell all appeared on the docuseries with accounts of their times on set working with Schneider and some of his alleged pedophilic partners in crime like Brian Peck.

The docuseries features interviews, entwined with archival and some unreleased footage and scenes from the shows and social media commentary.

Nickelodeon parted ways with Schneider in 2018 after multiple complaints of abusive behavior from members of his staff. Still, Schneider was listed as a producer on a Nickelodeon show “Henry Danger” in 2020.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Schneider said if he was found to be difficult by some people, it was because he has “high standards. I’m very willing to defend creative things that I believe in.”

Schneider told the Times he never acted inappropriately with people with whom he worked. “I couldn’t, and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors,” he said.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” has fans rethinking their childhoods. The new documentary has brought up feelings of survivor’s remorse for several millennials who grew up watching these hit Nickelodeon shows.

It’s a sad, unfortunate and uncomfortable truth. Be sure to watch the series for yourself on ID and Max.

