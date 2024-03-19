Subscribe
Pop Culture

ID’s Docuseries ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ Leaves Millennials Disheartened [Fan Reactions]

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Nickelodeon Presents "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" - After Party

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Four-part Investigation Discovery docuseries “Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” recently aired. The series explores the harsh realities of what former child stars wrestled with to become the face of one of the biggest children’s networks. Millennial fans are disheartened by the allegations about the shows they grew up with.  Check out fan reactions inside.

“Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” first two installments debuted on Mar. 17 and the final two episodes debuted Mar. 18. It follows former child stars, who reveal the abuse that ensued behind-the-scenes of prominent Nickelodeon shows like “All That,” “The Amanda Bynes Show,” “Drake & Josh,” and more. All shows which were created and produced by TV producer Dan Schneider, who has recently issued a response to the docuseries.

The docuseries uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture on the sets of Schneider’s Nickelodeon children’s shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The first two installments that dropped Sunday were meant to reveal “an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew,” according to ID.

Millennials are completely dismayed by the discoveries made in the docuseries. Child stars like “All That’s” Nikki Giovanni, “The Amanda Show’s” Raquel Lee Bolleau, and “Drake and Josh’s” Drake Bell all appeared on the docuseries with accounts of their times on set working with Schneider and some of his alleged pedophilic partners in crime like Brian Peck.

The docuseries features interviews, entwined with archival and some unreleased footage and scenes from the shows and social media commentary.

Nickelodeon parted ways with Schneider in 2018 after multiple complaints of abusive behavior from members of his staff. Still, Schneider was listed as a producer on a Nickelodeon show “Henry Danger” in 2020.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Schneider said if he was found to be difficult by some people, it was because he has “high standards. I’m very willing to defend creative things that I believe in.”

Schneider told the Times he never acted inappropriately with people with whom he worked. “I couldn’t, and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors,” he said.

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” has fans rethinking their childhoods. The new documentary has brought up feelings of survivor’s remorse for several millennials who grew up watching these hit Nickelodeon shows.

It’s a sad, unfortunate and uncomfortable truth. Be sure to watch the series for yourself on ID and Max.

Check out what fan reactions below:

1. Horrific

Source:alliam315

2. They Tried To Speak Up

Source:Hey_Imani

3. Rocked Us, Millennials

Source:TaiChalla

4. So Gross

Source:DiamondMarnise

5. Whew

Source:Ice_Bear125

6. “Childhood Mind-Bender”

Source:GarciaWalterg27

7. Can’t View Nickelodeon The Same Way Again

Source:KevCoke6

8. Dan Doing Anything

Source:bougiegentleman

9. Everyone Knew It Was Strange Behavior Going On

Source:bergopolis

10. Actors Shared Their Experiences Beyond The Docuseries

Source:Raquel Lee Bolleau

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news documentary Newsletter
You May Also Like
Trending
Nickelodeon Presents "Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh!" - After Party 10 items
Pop Culture

ID’s Docuseries ‘Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ Leaves Millennials Disheartened [Fan Reactions]

A young African-American woman is relaxing at home and using mobile phone
Quizzes

How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out

Starz "Power" The Fifth Season NYC Red Carpet Premiere Event & After Party
Entertainment

The Boys Are Back In Town: Starz Announces A New Power Spinoff ‘Origins’ Featuring A Young Ghost & Tommy

US-ENTERTAINMENT-HWOF-KRAVITZ
Pop Culture

Zoë Kravitz Affectionately Roasts Her Dad Lenny Kravitz As He Received His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Baja East - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Wee
DoNotUse, Entertainment

Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Entertainment

Viral Video: Billie Eilish Has A New Bestie In Alicia Keys’ Son Genesis

The Fall Guy Special Event
Movies

‘The Fall Guy’ Isn’t Even In Theatres Yet And Already It’s Breaking Records…

Global Grind Logo G
News

WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother’s Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close