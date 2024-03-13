Women’s History Month: This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Highlights Women Leads

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We continue our Women’s History Month celebrations with a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list featuring women leads. Women have been dominating entertainment for ages and it’s evident in these beloved shows. Check out the trailers of our favorite shows with women leads inside.

Women’s History Month is about celebrating the phenomenal women, who make the world go round. This week is especially significant, because we highlight the women who are at the forefront of these exciting shows.

There are classics on this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list like “Insecure” with Issa Rae leading an all-star cast. We have also included new shows like Netflix’s “The Brother’s Sun,” which stars Michelle Yeoh and Highdee Kuan.

As usual, there’s something for everyone in this week’s watch list. From comedy to thrillers, these women-lead series are sure to give you a fresh dose of entertainment. Shows like Hulu’s “The Bear,” Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” Max’s “Rap Sh!t” and more make up our list. The actresses who make up our list span from Issa to Quinta Brunson, who have both carved out their own lanes in the entertainment industry with ground-breaking comedies that quickly became classics every generation can enjoy.

Take some time this week to catch up on your favorite shows with female leads. TV enthusiasts might even discover a new series to binge watch as well.

For this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list, check out trailers for our favorite women-lead shows below: