Women’s History Month: This Week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV List Highlights Women Leads

We continue our Women’s History Month celebrations with a special ‘What to Watch’ TV list featuring women leads. Women have been dominating entertainment for ages and it’s evident in these beloved shows. Check out the trailers of our favorite shows with women leads inside.
Women’s History Month is about celebrating the phenomenal women, who make the world go round. This week is especially significant, because we highlight the women who are at the forefront of these exciting shows.
There are classics on this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list like “Insecure” with Issa Rae leading an all-star cast. We have also included new shows like Netflix’s “The Brother’s Sun,” which stars Michelle Yeoh and Highdee Kuan.
As usual, there’s something for everyone in this week’s watch list. From comedy to thrillers, these women-lead series are sure to give you a fresh dose of entertainment. Shows like Hulu’s “The Bear,” Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” Max’s “Rap Sh!t” and more make up our list. The actresses who make up our list span from Issa to Quinta Brunson, who have both carved out their own lanes in the entertainment industry with ground-breaking comedies that quickly became classics every generation can enjoy.
Take some time this week to catch up on your favorite shows with female leads. TV enthusiasts might even discover a new series to binge watch as well.
For this week’s ‘What to Watch’ TV list, check out trailers for our favorite women-lead shows below:
1. ‘Insecure’Source:YouTube
Stream on Max.
2. ‘Abbott Elementary’Source:YouTube
Stream on Hulu.
3. ‘The Brother’s Sun’Source:YouTube
Stream on Netflix.
4. ‘Rap Sh!t’Source:YouTube
Stream on Max.
5. ‘Black Cake’Source:YouTube
Stream on Hulu.
6. ‘The Other Black Girl’Source:YouTube
Stream on Hulu.
7. ‘Euphoria’Source:Youtube
Stream on Max.
8. ‘She’s Gotta Have It’Source:YouTube
Stream on Netflix.
9. ‘A Shop For Killers’Source:YouTube
Stream on Hulu.
10. ‘The Parkers’Source:YouTube
Stream on Netflix.
-
How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out
-
Mint Condition's Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In 'Super Freak: The Rick James Story' Musical
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Free and Jay-Z: Mixing 'Business & Pleasure'
-
List of Hits: No Wonder Priscilla Renea Changed Her Name To Muni (Money) Long
-
Beauty In Her Bloodline: Beyoncé's Rich Hair History Goes Back Generations
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
Detroit vs. Everybody: 'BMF' Season 3 Episode 1 Recap