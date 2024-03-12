Women’s History Month Spotlight: Celebrate Prominent Poet & Artist Monique Lorden [Gallery]

For Women’s History Month, we continue to highlight the women who are making a positive impact on the world through their art and unique gifts. This week we spotlight a prominent poet, author, artist, and sculptor, who has brought her one of a kind perspective to the arts. Read more about Monique Lorden’s journey and check out a gallery of her work inside.
Monique considers herself as an artist retelling it through creative expression. Lorden, also known as “1985poet,” uses her mediums as art activism. Her art is bold in message and color. Not only is she a poet, published author, and public speaker, but her various artistic expressions called home to the New Orleans African American Museum, the New Orleans Pelicans, Red Bull, Gallier Hall, the City of Los Angeles, Arts New Orleans, StudioBE, Luna Fête, Supernova On The Greenway, Selina Hotel, 912 Julia St, Culturalyst, Oleander Gallery, Prospect 4, all Femaissance exhibits, Essence Festival, and more.
Lorden uses her voice to educate and rally for change. She is the creator of the “1985 Love Campaign.” The 1985 Love Campaign is a heart driven initiative determined to rebuild and restore communities with love.
“You may wonder why I choose to display my cultural pride through my photos, art, and words,” Lorden expresses on her website. “I want to help tell stories through black womanhood, the arts, and through different perspectives.”
More recently, Monique has been selected as a judge for the International Space Art and Poetry Contest, running now until April 5. She brings her unique perspective to the contest as a celebrated advocate for cultural expression and diversity in the arts. Her journey as an artist and activist has taken her to prestigious platforms such as the New Orleans African American Museum and the Essence Festival, where she has shared stories of resilience and empowerment.
As an esteemed Black artist – and judge for the International Space Art and Poetry Contest, Monique understands the importance of fostering inclusivity and creativity in art and space landscapes.
Be sure to follow Monique on her journey.
Check out a gallery of Monique and her beautiful art below:
1. Ancestors In Reach and RestSource:Monique Lorden
2. As Colorful As Her HometownSource:Monique Lorden
3. Tethered To The Land: A Story Told by The Lower 9Source:Monique Lorden
4. A Published AuthorSource:Monique Lorden
5. A Work of ArtSource:Monique Lorden
6. Black Joy Is FreedomSource:Monique Lorden
7. For the CommunitySource:Monique Lorden
8. An ArtistSource:Monique Lorden
9. Space & ArtSource:Monique Lorden
10. Happy Women’s Month, Monique!Source:Monique Lorden
-
How Black Are You? Take This Quick Quiz To Find Out
-
Mint Condition's Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In 'Super Freak: The Rick James Story' Musical
-
List of Hits: No Wonder Priscilla Renea Changed Her Name To Muni (Money) Long
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Free and Jay-Z: Mixing 'Business & Pleasure'
-
Beauty In Her Bloodline: Beyoncé's Rich Hair History Goes Back Generations
-
You Got My Heart: Joey Bada$$ Writes A Love Letter To Black Women In New Bumble Promo
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)