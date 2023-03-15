Nothing Emasculating About It: Celebrate Women’s History Month With Black Celebrity Men Celebrating Black Women [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

There’s a ton of discourse forming online about the emasculation of men, “cock-shaming” and hyper masculinity. Somehow, none of that really matters to us during Women’s History Month. It is the images of Black men supporting their impressively talented and gorgeous Black women that excite us most. Check out a gallery of Black men uplifting Black women inside.

Recently, there was an Ebony magazine cover of Jonathan Majors, wearing hues of pink and red. Fans created a think piece surrounding the outfit, suggesting it was another poke at the emasculation of Black men. However, it really wasn’t that deep t all. Stylist Alexander Julian shared a reel, explaining the inspiration behind the shoot. It all stemmed from one of his favorite character in the popular anime series,”One Piece.”

Julian’s caption reads, “#BLACKWEEBS for the win! took inspiration for this look on #JonathanMajors from one of the flyest characters in #OnePiece. He chewed 🤧 — styled by @alexanderjulian.”

An obviously different motivating force than the demise of Black men, and still, fans argue that the objective remains clear amongst mass media. Social media users suggests Rihanna’s Vogue cover — where her partner A$AP Rocky escapes to the background — is also indicative of this narrative. Other social media users clap back at the Hotep Twitter community, saying that they might be reaching for something controversial, which does not exist. And, maybe it was simply Rihanna’s cover.

New terms have emerged from the conversation like “cock-shaming,” which is used by fans online to describe women who may use phrases that are “offensive” to men like “big d*ck energy.”

Chileee, it’s Women’s History Month! So instead of shaming one gender or the other, let’s celebrate the Black men who are comfortable in their skin and uplift the Black women who support them.

