Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too: Megan Thee Stallion Releases Online Resource For Mental Health

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion released a website filled with resources to assist with mental health. National Suicide Prevention Month is coming to a close this week, and the Houston Hottie is here to remind her fans that “bad b*itches have bad days too.” Check out the website inside.

Megan Thee Stallion debuted her second studio album, “Traumazine” in August. The project explores many topics related to her personal healing, grief and triumph after overcoming a number of public battles. In an effort to help herself through the pain, she is also encouraging others to heal with her.

As much as the music inspires and empowers her fans to push through the discomfort, Megan Thee Stallion is also offering a website that features a number of resources to give people the tools to do so. On the site, which leads with “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too,” there are links to free therapy organizations, mental health solutions, and mental health hotlines. There’s also a few resource directories catered to underserved communities, which list therapy organizations like Therapy for Black Women and Men, LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color directory, and the Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective.

The website also features a visualizer for one her singles on the album titled, “Anxiety.” It shows a cartoon woman trying to escape from drowning, which for those who battle anxiety can certainly relate to.

What Megan Thee Stallion is doing through her music and platform is beautiful to witness. She is constantly leveling up with her entertaining and noteworthy musical creations, and utilizing her flourishing network to help the next person. We stan a healing Queen!

Check out the website here.