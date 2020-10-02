Black & Beautiful: SZA’s Sexiest Social Media Moments

SZA is the epitome of true beauty, so no, we’re not surprised that she and Drake dated… allegedly.

In case you missed it, the rapper revealed he and SZA were a thing over ten years ago. Name-dropping her in 21 Savage‘s latest offering, he rapped “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA — wait, ’cause I used to date SZA back in ’08. If you cool with it, baby, she can still play. While I jump inside that box and have a field day. I’m a slow stroke king, hit me anytime. And my goal is to get you to the finish line.”

Listen to the track, “Mr. Right Now,” below.

SZA doesn’t seem too happy about Drake blowing up her spot — she unfollowed him on Instagram to make that clear. Keep scrolling for more drop dead gorgeous photos of the CTRL beauty and let us know what you think about Aulána.