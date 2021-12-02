Birthday Baddie: Teairra Mari’s Sexiest Social Media Moments

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The nation first became acquainted with Teairra Mari when she stormed the industry as a teenager.

At the time, she was a rising singer-songwriter signed to Roc-A-Fella, dropping the ’00s hits of every hood girl’s dreams. We’re talking “Make Her Feel Good,” “Act Right,” and “No Daddy” vibes. While her run with the label was cut short when her album sales didn’t pop, Teairra didn’t let the slight bump in the road stop her from chasing her dreams. She went on to star in Lottery Ticket, alongside rappers Bow Wow and Ice Cube, and released several mixtapes over the years.

Today, she’s most famous for her appearances in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. In addition to her former on-again, off-again relationship with Ray J, Teairra put her struggle with alcoholism on full display. Fans rooting for the beauty watched as she fought to fight the disease and thankfully, she seems to be in a much better place these days.

Teairra doesn’t have much to sift through on Instagram, as far as photos go, but what she does have displayed on her personal account is straight heat. See some of those sexy moments below, plus a throwback video that will take you right back to the early ’00s.

Happy Birthday T and here’s to many, many, many more!