Halle Berry Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Netflix Following ‘Bruised’ Success [Details]

Congrats are in order for big screen icon Halle Berry.

Following the success of her directorial debut, Bruised, the actress has struck a new partnership with Netflix. As part of the deal, she will go on to produce and star in several films for the streamer, Deadline reports. For those who haven’t tuned in just yet, Bruised went no. 1 in 21 countries and was watched for 47.7 million hours in the first five days after premiering. It’s worth the watch — the tearjerking film follows Berry in the role of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter who works her way back into the ring and the heart of her 6-year-old son Manny.

“My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care,” Berry said in a statement. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

“There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director,” added Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix. “We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”

An excited Berry took to Twitter to celebrate the win, retweeting the news with her own message: “Grateful.”

Congrats to the Queen!

