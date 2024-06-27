Subscribe
Yes Chef! The Cast Of ‘The Bear’ Turns Up For Their Season 3 Premiere Party

Published on June 27, 2024

Earlier this week FX celebrated the highly-anticipated Season 3 premiere of The Bear with a star-studded red carpet event at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event

Source: Picture Group for FX / FX Networks

The Bear cast and producers in attendance included Jeremy Allen White (“Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich”), Ayo Edebiri (“Sydney Adamu”), Lionel Boyce (“Marcus”), Abby Elliott (“Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto”), Matty Matheson (“Neil Fak”/EP), Liza Colón-Zayas (“Tina”), Oliver Platt (“Prudence James ‘Jimmy’/‘Cicero’/‘Unc’ Kalinowski”), Corey Hendrix (Gary ‘Sweeps’ Woods), Edwin Lee Gibson (“Ebraheim”), Chris Witaske (“Pete”), Gillian Jacobs (“Tiffany”), Andrew Lopez (“Garrett”), Bob Odenkirk (“Uncle Lee”), Ricky Staffieri (“Ted Fak”/Co-Producer), amongst others.

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event

Source: Picture Group for FX / FX Networks

We couldn’t help but notice our fave Tyler The Creator also pulled up for the event and took this dope picture with our other fave Ayo Edebiri.

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event

Source: Picture Group for FX / FX Networks

With it being an event about a restaurant — you know the food had to be GOODt!  Several top notch chefs were also featured at the event – and even cooked up some delicious eats! These included: Chef Keith Corbin (Alta Adams), Chef Kris Yenbamroong (Night+Market), Sarah Yenbamroong (Night+Market), Chef Dave Beran(Pasjoli), Chef Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco), Chef Rob Levitt (Publican Quality Meats), Harley Wertheimer (Stir Crazy), Mackenzie Hoffman (Stir Crazy), Chef Malcolm Livingston II (August Novelties), Chef Courtney Storer (Coco’s To Go-Go / The Bear Co-EP), Chef Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader (Loaf Lounge), Chef Ben Lustbader (Loaf Lounge), Chef Chris Kronner (Mayday LA), Chef Katianna Hong (Yangban) and Chef John Hong (Yangban).

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event

Source: Picture Group for FX / FX Networks

 

Season three of FX’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.

Check out more photos from the event below!

1. Lionel Boyce And Corey Hendrix

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

2. Liza Colón-Zayas

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

 

 

3. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Gillian Jacobs

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

4. Oliver Platt aka Uncle Jimmy

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

5. Matty Matheson

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

6. Abby Elliott

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

7. The Bear

The Bear Season 3 Premiere event Source:FX Networks

