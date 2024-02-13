Subscribe
Arts & Entertainment

Check Out Photos From ‘The Vince Staples Show’ Screening & Red Carpet In Hollywood

Published on February 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix hosted a star-studded red carpet and special screening for “The Vince Staples Show” on Monday (Feb. 12) in Hollywood. Read more details about the show ahead of its premiere this week and check out a gallery from the screening inside.

The screening and red carpet was dazzled with stars, who are featured in the series and those who came to support. “The Vince Staples Show” creator and star Vince Staples attended alongside cast mates Andrea Ellsworth, Christopher Meyer, Kareem Grimes, Mylen Bradford, Natasha Blasick, Naté Jones, Pharaoh Singleton, Rafael Castillo, Watts Homie Quan, and Zylen Arnaud. Other guests included the show’s producers Kenya Barris, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Corey Smyth, and William Stefan Smith.

Actors Daniel Kaluuya, artist David Banner, media mogul Karen Civil, actor Keith Powers and artist Kilo Kish were also in attendance to support the new comedy series.

The series comes from the mind of Vince and executive produced by Barris. It is a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Edelman and Williams. The show is executive produced by Staples, Barris (Khalabo Ink Society), Corey Smyth, Edelman (Edelgang), Williams, and William Stefan Smith.

The official series description:

Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.

Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” premieres on February 15, 2024, only on the streaming platform.

Check out a gallery from the screening below:

1. Netflix’s “The Vince Staples Show” Screening

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

2. The Creator & Star

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

3. Attendees Pose For The Red Carpet

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

4. The Crew To Make It Happen

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

5. Executive Producer Kenya Barris

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

6. Fly For The Screening

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

7. Up Close

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

8. Fabulous On The Red Carpet

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

9. A Really Big Deal

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

10. Guests Enjoyed The Screening

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

11. More From the Carpet

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

12. LA Showed Out

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

13. Smiles To Celebrate

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

14. Actors Showed Love

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

15. Everyone Looked Beautiful

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

16. Thumbs Up For “The Vince Staples Show”

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

17. Good Job, Vince

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

18. Gang’s All Here

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

19. More Looks From The Red Carpet

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

20. Time Well Spent

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

21. Nothing Without A Solid Team

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

22. So Cute

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

23. Adorable

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

24. Everyone Showed Love

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

25. Now, This Is A Photo

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

26. More Love

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

27. With The Crew

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

28. Servin’ Face

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

29. More Looks

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

30. The Stars Were Out

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

31. Major Love

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

32. Exciting Times

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

33. The Love Is Real

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

34. In Celebration

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

35. Hip Hop Showed Love

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

36. Who’s Excited?

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

37. We Sure Are

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

38. The Support Is Real

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

39. Tune In Feb. 15th

Netflix's "The Vince Staples Show" Screening Source:Netflix

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Netflix Newsletter
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close