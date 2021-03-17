celebrities , gallery , green
These Celebrities Will Have You Green With Envy This St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 4 hours ago

Happy St. Patricks Day from our favorite celebs in, where the money resides, green!

The old tradition tied to folklore says that wearing green makes you invisible to leprechauns, which like to pinch anyone they can see. So it is fitting that this Saint Patrick’s Day we celebrate with these Black celebrities, who will have you envying their looks in various shades of green. Please cue the Emerald City sequence in green from The Wiz.

“You’ve got to be seen in green.”

Historically, St. Patrick’s Day is a global celebration of Irish culture that takes place on March 17. It is a holiday created to remember St. Patrick, one of Ireland’s patron saints, who ministered Christianity in Ireland during the fifth century. St. Patrick’s Day is typically celebrated in countries with people of Irish descent, but we all love any reason to get wasted, party with friends and look fabulous.

Usually this day is filled with bar crawls in your only green sweater, St. Patrick’s Day decor, four leaf clovers, festivals and green drinks. We may experience the holiday differently this year, but it’s still an excuse to have green colored Starbucks drinks and to pull out that one green sweater hiding in the back of your closet. You could even change it up if you’re feeling inspired by the fabulous green looks from your favorite celebrities.

We know that green compliments Black skin the best, so try not to gush over these photos too much. Here’s a gallery of photos for you to share and enjoy. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

1. RIHANNA

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

2. YVONNE ORJI

2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. LUPITA NYONG’O

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Source:Getty

4. YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Visits The IMDb Show Source:Getty

5. REGINA KING

HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. KOFI SIRIBOE

Celebrities Visit Build - July 23, 2019 Source:Getty

7. SOLANGE

"You've Got To Be Seen Green!" Party Source:Getty

8. CIARA

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails Source:Getty

9. IDRIS ELBA

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. LIL NAS X

2019 American Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
