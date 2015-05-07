Throwback Songs That Taught Us How To Spot A Scrub

1. When he won’t say your name around other women. Source:false “It’s hard to believe that you are at home by yourself

When I just heard the voice, heard the voice of someone else

Just this question why do you feel you got to lie?

Getting caught up in your game

When you cannot say my name”

2. When he isn’t man enough for you. Source:false “Do you know I dumped your husband,

girlfriend?

I’m not thinking ’bout him

But you married him

Do you know I made him leave?

Do you know he begged to stay with me?

He wasn’t man enough for me”

3. When he’s just trifling as all hell. Source:false “There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia (okay)

Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia (ooh)

Teresa, Monica, Sharron, Nicki (uh-huh)

Lisa, Veronica, Karen, Vicky (damn)

Cookies, well I met her in a ice cream parlor (aight?)

Tonya, Diane, Lori and Carla (okay)

Marina (uh) Selena (uh) Katrina (uh) Sabrina (uh)

About three Kim’s (what?) LaToya, and Tina (WHOO!)…”

4. When he’s a one-minute man. Source:false “I don’t want no minute man.”

5. When being a side-chick is her norm. Source:false “I like being in the same room as you and your girlfriend.

The fact that she don’t know,

That really turns me on.

She’ll never guess in a million years,

That we’ve got this thing going on.”

6. When he’s a stalker. Source:false “It’s not hot that when I’m blockin your phone number

you call me from over your best friend’s house

and it’s not hot that I can’t even go out with my girlfriends

without you trackin me down

you need to chill out with that mess

cause you can’t keep havin me stressed

cause everytime my phone rings it seems to be you

and I’m prayin that it is someone else”

7. When her hygiene is despicable. Source:false “How she gonna wear sandals wit nasty corns?

That be wrong

I wonder how you get hearts

In dirty Victoria draws with the skidmarks

Uh, ya flat ass gets enough laughs

Take it to the salon, pluck ya mustache”

8. When he’s a grown ass man, but acts like a little boy. Source:false “You had a lotta nerve, you

Too damn old to be so immature

I hope you learn

You said I move too slow

I showed you to the door

You said you call me later

I said don’t call no more”

9. When the good doesn’t outweigh the bad. Source:false “See my days are cold without you

But I’m hurtin while I’m with you

And though my heart can’t take no more

I keep on running back to you “

10. When you’re paying for everything. Source:false “At first we started out real cool

Taking me places I ain’t never been

But now, you’re getting comfortable – ain’t doing those things you did no more

You’re slowly making me pay for things your money should be handling”