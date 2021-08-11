We Stan: Here’s What Fans Are Saying About Tink’s New Album ‘Heat Of The Moment’

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Tink is on a roll and we love to see it.

The Calumet City, Illinois singer-rapper-songwriter is a gift to the music industry — her vocals hit, her lyrics hit, and her vibe is everything. Few talk that talk the way Trinity Laure’Ale Home does, so the fact that she’s been able to build a cult following over the years comes as no surprise. Dropping her first Winter’s Diary mixtape in high school, she’s been on our radar since 2012. She’s best known for her throwback songs “Treat Me Like Somebody” and “Million” (which samples Aaliyah), but Tink never stopped working. She’s released a total of eight mixtapes, two extended plays, and two studio albums. Last year she released her critically acclaimed EP, Gift & A Curse, with fresh material that’s been keeping the girls in their feels. Her album Heat of the Moment, which hit streaming services July 30, 2021, is a follow-up to that project and you’ve got to tune in.

The 14-track album has so many enchanting moments… from Tink’s lyrical content to Hitmaka’s production, HOTM sees the beauty in her bag every step of the way. Not to mention, the album boasts features with Yung Bleu, Davido, and more. Our personal favorites are the title track, “Regret,” “FMB,” “Might Let You” feat. Davido, “Dangerous,” “Signs,” and “Selfish” feat Yung Bleu.

Cop the album HERE and stream below if you haven’t already. We can’t wait to see what the beauty has in store for us next!

