SummerJamIsBack: Head Inside & Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To This Year’s Show

Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2021 is all set to take place later this month with some of music’s biggest acts.

Not only will the Festival Stage see up-and-coming favorites like Yung Bleu, Coi Leray, and Dreamdoll do their thing, the Stadium Stage boasts nothing but heavy hitters. Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel will hit the stage, as well as Saweetie, Meek Mill, A Boogie, Migos, and Swizz Beats, who will perform a tribute in honor of late legend DMX. One of his only remaining festival appearances after the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, DaBaby is also slated to perform. It’ll be interesting to see how he uses this time in front of frustrated fans.

See the full lineup above.

For those who haven’t been able to attend a Summer Jam show just yet, it’s always epic. Hot 97 is all about making sure everyone who comes through has a great and memorable time. The legendary NY radio station even gives away some tickets to a few lucky winners every year. This time around, you can follow @globalgrind and @hot97 on Instagram, then text “SJISBACK” to 77000 for your chance to win a pair of tickets! Otherwise, head over to Ticketmaster to purchase your passes.

Summer Jam is going down August 22 at MetLife Stadium. Stay tuned, as you never know which one of your faves will show up!

