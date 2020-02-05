These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting “40 Where?!”

We can’t believe Tiwa Savage is celebrating her 40th birthday today — she doesn’t look a day over 30, if that! Hopefully, the Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter plans to go all out, as she has a lot to celebrate between killing the charts, expanding her brand with a global music deal, joining forces with the likes of heavy hitters such as Beyoncé, and more.

With J. Lo killing everything at 50 years old and Tiwa getting to the bag and looking like a college student at 40, it’s time we acknowledge the fact that women get better with age too. See Tiwa in all her brown-skinned glory below and join us in wishing her a happy, happy birthday.