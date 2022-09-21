Famous Libras Who’ve Unlocked The Secret To A Well-Balanced Life

Susanna Osborne, more affectionately known as Sukii, serves as an Associate Entertainment Editor for iOne Digital. The Spanish Harlem native got her start in blogging back in 2010 when she began covering Hip Hop’s rising stars for GlobalGrind. Music (and entertainment at large) are spaces Sukii continues to focus on as a writer, but her pen game knows no bounds. Since starting at iOne Digital in 2014, the Spelman College alum has contributed to the majority of iOne brands, often venturing into controversial topics such as women's rights, sex, and race relations. Follow her on Instagram and stay tuned.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

With the start of Autumn comes the beginning of Libra season, which is the start of living your best well-balanced life.

Libras are best known for their extroverted nature. They are said to be charming, intelligent, and friendly — so, it’s no wonder they’re usually the life of the party. When we think of some of our favorite stars who fall under the Libra zodiac, they are some of the most charismatic people the world has ever known… and they know it, too. Think Cardi B, Will Smith, and Ashanti, for example.

“Libras are different depending on who they’re around. This is because Libras value empathy. They are receptive. They can be other people’s mirrors. Because of this, they have strong opinions about other people, but take a long time to understand themselves,” CoStarAstrology explains. “They want to be admired not for their talents but for their charm. They want to be seen as the responsible figure who can balance out the turbulent elements around them. They feel an intense amount of guilt and shame when they are unhappy because they know that their unhappiness affects everyone around them.”

Libras love to emanate good vibes, but they also seek out harmony, peace, and justice. Learn from these Libras about how to live a well-balanced, fun and fabulous life. Check out our list of well-balanced, good-natured Libras who have the world wrapped around their famous fingers.