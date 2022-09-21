Famous Libras Who’ve Unlocked The Secret To A Well-Balanced Life

With the start of Autumn comes the beginning of Libra season, which is the start of living your best well-balanced life.
Libras are best known for their extroverted nature. They are said to be charming, intelligent, and friendly — so, it’s no wonder they’re usually the life of the party. When we think of some of our favorite stars who fall under the Libra zodiac, they are some of the most charismatic people the world has ever known… and they know it, too. Think Cardi B, Will Smith, and Ashanti, for example.
“Libras are different depending on who they’re around. This is because Libras value empathy. They are receptive. They can be other people’s mirrors. Because of this, they have strong opinions about other people, but take a long time to understand themselves,” CoStarAstrology explains. “They want to be admired not for their talents but for their charm. They want to be seen as the responsible figure who can balance out the turbulent elements around them. They feel an intense amount of guilt and shame when they are unhappy because they know that their unhappiness affects everyone around them.”
Libras love to emanate good vibes, but they also seek out harmony, peace, and justice. Learn from these Libras about how to live a well-balanced, fun and fabulous life. Check out our list of well-balanced, good-natured Libras who have the world wrapped around their famous fingers.
1. Will SmithSource:WENN
Despite marital drama, Will Smith continues to press forward, wifey in tow. The actor conquers every challenge he attempts in life and in his career, on top of being someone his family can truly depend on.
2. Cardi BSource:Lourdes Sukari for BOSSIP
Cardi’s haters thought her first pregnancy would throw her career off -track, but not only has Cardi gotten bigger and better — some of her most memorable stage moments happened while the rapper was very, very pregnant. Shout out to Kulture.
3. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams — wife, mother, tennis champion, model, and friend to Beyoncé. Need we say more?
4. Snoop DoggSource:Getty
If he’s not taking care of his family, he’s cooking up new content with BFF Martha Stewart or appearing in a hot new television show like 50 Cent’s upcoming BMF. Snoop Dogg’s 24 hours don’t work like ours, clearly.
5. AshantiSource:WENN
Ashanti has been slept on for a long time, but thankfully, folks are starting to realize just how central she’s been to the culture. From her debut album still doing numbers to new features and stealing the show at the Fat Joe and Ja Rule Verzuz, Miss Ashanti is THAT girl and still humble as ever.
6. Anthony MackieSource:Getty
Anthony Mackie makes being a family man and Marvel superstar look so easy. Seriously, what’s your secret, sir?
7. Caleb McLaughlinSource:Getty
Caleb McLaughlin’s career is really just getting started but he’s already done so much — and gracefully, too. Between modeling for and partnering with several dope brands, acting on Stranger Things, and starring in Concrete Cowboys, and more, it’s clear dude’s future is promising. To say the least.
8. Lena HeadeySource:Getty
Between drama series, Netflix movies, and producing her own content, Lena Headey stays booked and busy. She’s also got the time to speak up about women’s rights and take the best photos for Instagram because …Superwoman.
9. UsherSource:WENN
Usher is another class act whose 24 hours can’t be the same as ours. The legend continues to perform, on top of cover shoots, his recent collaboration with Peloton, and being a dad.
10. Ne-YoSource:WENN
Ne-Yo quite literally JUST dropped a new video for his song “What If?” He’s got his girl, his kids, his music, his fans, and he makes time for all of them… what more does a person need?!
11. Gwyneth PaltrowSource:WENN
Gwyneth Paltrow is high key one of the hardest working people in the industry. Not only is she a tv and film superstar, she’s got her family to take care of and a multimillion-dollar company to run too (GOOP).
12. Jordyn WoodsSource:Getty
We say this all the time, but we’re so proud of Jordyn Woods. She has really come into her own as an entrepreneur and artist, but what we admire most is how she’s kept her loved ones close as she explores.