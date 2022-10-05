Hollywood Divorce: Tia Mowry, Miguel and Tom Brady Call It Quits With Their Spouses

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

On Tuesdays, we get divorced. The news of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s split after 14 years of marriage shocked the Internet, but they weren’t the only couple of many years calling it quits. In fact, several Hollywood couples announced their divorce yesterday (Oct. 4).

The girls are actively choosing themselves. No amount of children, money or the many eyes spectating at a distance can force new age couples to stick it out.

We were all rooting for Tia and Cory’s union, and their divorce announcement brought great sadness to the community.

However, Tia shared that their annulment was a mutual decision.

She took to Instagram to publicly announce the split saying, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Divorce rates were on the decline for the last two decades. The CDC reports that marriage and divorce statistics show that the U.S. divorce rate has steadily decreased over the past two decades. This year the divorce rate is expected to be at least 44.2%. This is based on a marriage rate of 6.1 people per 1,000 total population and a divorce rate of 2.7 people per 1,000 total population.

Surely, the Hollywood divorce rate accounts for a large portion of that percentage.

Tia and Cory are joined by long time couple and somewhat newlyweds, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. These two have been publicly battling their relationship for some time. In September 2021, the couple announced they were separating after 17 years together. Then, they were seemingly back together in February. The “Sure Thing” singer posted a photo dump on Instagram with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us.”

Now, after three years of marriage, the two have filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Nazanin says there is a prenup in place.

As if these two couples’ separations weren’t heartbreaking enough, two other couples announced their split yesterday. Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen called it quits. Fans noticed that the notable football quarterback changed his Twitter bio from “Family and Football” to just “Football.” Yikes.

In addition to these super public Hollywood divorces, “Love Is Blind” star Iyanna McNeely files to divorce Jarrette Jones.

André said it best in Outkast’s “Hollywood Divorce,”

“Starts off like a small town marriage. Lovely wife and life, baby carriage. Now all the stars have cars, success of course. But it ends in Hollywood divorce, Hollywood divorce.”

Don’t put your faith in Hollywood marriages, because no matter the amount of money, fame or fortune, sometimes love fades and couples go their separate ways.

Another gem from Mowry that she has learned over the years is setting clear boundaries. She realized it’s time for her to take back her power.

Check out this clip from a few weeks before their announcement:

More love to these beautiful men and women.

