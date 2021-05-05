Happy Birthday, Queen: Adorable Photos Of Vanessa Bryant In Mommy Mode

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Vanessa Bryant has been through hell and back, but it hasn’t stopped her from being the supermom we know and love.

Last year, her husband Kobe, and daughter, Gianna Bryant, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Mourning the death of her second-born girl and the love of her life, Vanessa still had three daughters she had to find the strength to continue to raise — and she did just that. “I can’t say that I’m strong every day,” she told PEOPLE in the cover story for their March 2021 Women Changing the World issue. “I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

Vanessa went on to say the pain from her family’s loss is unimaginable, but crying in bed isn’t “going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again.”

“I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going,” she explained. “They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways… My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

In celebration of all that Mrs. Bryant is, as well as her birthday today, we’re highlighting more of her most adorable mommy moments. Everything she does is for her girls — a fact that’s easy to see. May Gianna and Kobe rest in peace.

