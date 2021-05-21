Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

It seems unreal that the late, great Notorious B.I.G. has been out of our lives for over 20 years now. Today would’ve been Big’s 49th birthday, and needless to say, he’s still one of the most revered artists in hip hop and music history, period. It’s almost magical how much he accomplished in such a short amount of time in the industry.

@FemaleHipHop: He released 2 classic albums & he made “Junior Mafia” successful. Lil Kim was one of the artist that biggie took under his wing & she is now one of the greatest female rappers of all time.

But what people remember most about the Brooklyn legend is that he was one hell of an emcee.

@MissyElliott: Biggie Smalls was way ahead of his time! He made us visualize what he rhymed about! He is a rare breed emcee! Only 1 Biggie!

@mackwilds: Yo, R.I.P. to one of the best who’s ever done it, Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Bumpin’ Biggie all day!!!!!

Biggie’s lyrics and flow were such a cultural force that fans young and old still bump his music like it just dropped this week. The Brooklyn legend did so much during his short time in the rap game that he’s probably your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper and definitely an all-time great in any debate. In 2015, Pusha T wrote an Op-Ed for Rolling Stone expressing his love and respect for the Notorious one:

“I believe the Notorious B.I.G. was the greatest rapper who’s ever lived. I remember in ’94, when Ready to Die came out, I was in 11th grade, living in my mother’s house in Virginia. There was a frenzy at my high school, arguing and talking about that album. We used to spend hours in the car, reciting his raps, trying to figure out what in the hell made him veer off in this way or that way. Some rappers just say a punchline, and it’s like, “OK, we get it.” But Big delved deep. He was a master painter with words. And his flow was just so effortless. I mean, I think I’m an awesome writer, but my bars still sound like bars. Big had all these intricacies, all these colors, all these witty things – and it didn’t sound like a rap. It was a conversation.”

To honor Biggie on what would be his 49th trip around the sun, join us in acknowledging some of the greatest bars Christopher Wallace ever spit.