Subscribe
Celebrity News

Victoria Monét Performs New Music To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Tres Generaciones Tequila At Star-Studded Hollywood Event

Published on July 28, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Tres Generaciones Tequila Event

Source: Courtesy / Getty

Victoria Monét celebrated the 50th anniversary of Tres Generaciones Tequila at a star-studded event in Hollywood last night (July 27). The Grammy nominated performer gave attendees a performance for the ages with complimentary cocktails and great vibes all around. Check out photos from the event inside.

Tres Generaciones®, a premium tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, celebrated the brand’s 50th anniversary at a star-studded event in prominent Hollywood venue Citizens News. The event featured an exclusive performance by Grammy nominated artist Victoria Monét, who performed new songs from her upcoming album Jaguar II. The event also featured a performance by one of R&B’s up and coming artist, Afro-Mexican singer Immasoul and live DJ sets by Joe Kay and Cory Townes.

Inside the VIP event, which converted Citizen News into a themed event space, guests celebrated the launch of Familia Tres, a one-of-a-kind talent collective of world-renowned musicians, artists and tastemakers who embody the brand’s “Fail Twice, Get Up Tres” mantra, an unrelenting pursuit of what gives us meaning.

The live performances were coupled with a first-look at the brand’s new limited-edition content hub  –  ‘GENERACIONES’   – which features exclusive interviews that highlight stories of Familia Tres, profiles, cocktail recipes and more. Attendees enjoyed the event while sipping signature Tres Generaciones cocktails like the Tres Pina Paloma and the Tres Hibiscus Margarita.

As the brand marks its 50th anniversary, Familia Tres honors its rich history of persistence and hard work through cultural figures that demonstrate the same determined ethos with Familia. Familia Tres proudly showcases notable go-getters and tastemakers who touch different facets of the music industry including Victoria Monét, Shaniqwa Jarvis, Immasoul, Cory Townes, Letty Peniche and Sam Selolwane.

Check out photos of the industry tastemakers and artists in attendance below:

1. THE Victoria Monet, Honey!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

2. Joe Kay Did His Thing

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

3. Cory Townes Too!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

4. A Beautiful Event

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

5. Tres Generaciones Tequila

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

6. Moves on Moves

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

7. The Stars Were Out

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

8. OUTSIDE

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

9. All Smiles

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

10. Closer Look At The Cocktail Menu

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

11. Superstar

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

12. POSE

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

13. Gorgeous Event

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

14. Gorgeous, Gorgeous Girls

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

15. Guys Stepped Out Too!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

16. NEW Music

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

17. More From The Guests

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

18. Serve

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

19. Stunt

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

20. Yessss

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

21. Everyone Had A Grand Time

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

22. More Performances

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

23. So Much Fun

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

24. Lovely

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

25. ATE

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

26. Go DJ!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

27. POSE

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

28. Beauty Everywhere

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

29. Yeah!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

30. We Just Love Victoria!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

31. That GIRL!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

32. The Attendees Came Through

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

33. Gang’s All Here

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

34. Thanks Tres Generaciones!

Tres Generaciones Tequila Event Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news music Newsletter
You May Also Like

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close