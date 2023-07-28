Victoria Monét Performs New Music To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Tres Generaciones Tequila At Star-Studded Hollywood Event

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Victoria Monét celebrated the 50th anniversary of Tres Generaciones Tequila at a star-studded event in Hollywood last night (July 27). The Grammy nominated performer gave attendees a performance for the ages with complimentary cocktails and great vibes all around. Check out photos from the event inside.

Tres Generaciones®, a premium tequila rooted in the spirit of perseverance, celebrated the brand’s 50th anniversary at a star-studded event in prominent Hollywood venue Citizens News. The event featured an exclusive performance by Grammy nominated artist Victoria Monét, who performed new songs from her upcoming album Jaguar II. The event also featured a performance by one of R&B’s up and coming artist, Afro-Mexican singer Immasoul and live DJ sets by Joe Kay and Cory Townes.

Inside the VIP event, which converted Citizen News into a themed event space, guests celebrated the launch of Familia Tres, a one-of-a-kind talent collective of world-renowned musicians, artists and tastemakers who embody the brand’s “Fail Twice, Get Up Tres” mantra, an unrelenting pursuit of what gives us meaning.

The live performances were coupled with a first-look at the brand’s new limited-edition content hub – ‘GENERACIONES’ – which features exclusive interviews that highlight stories of Familia Tres, profiles, cocktail recipes and more. Attendees enjoyed the event while sipping signature Tres Generaciones cocktails like the Tres Pina Paloma and the Tres Hibiscus Margarita.

As the brand marks its 50th anniversary, Familia Tres honors its rich history of persistence and hard work through cultural figures that demonstrate the same determined ethos with Familia. Familia Tres proudly showcases notable go-getters and tastemakers who touch different facets of the music industry including Victoria Monét, Shaniqwa Jarvis, Immasoul, Cory Townes, Letty Peniche and Sam Selolwane.

Check out photos of the industry tastemakers and artists in attendance below: