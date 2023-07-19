Check Out A First Look At The Upcoming Hulu Original Series ‘The Other Black Girl’ [Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hulu revealed a first look at the upcoming Original series “The Other Black Girl,” from Onyx Collective. The intriguing series is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ best-selling novel with the same title. Read more about the series and check out first look images inside.

“The Other Black Girl” follows Nella, an editorial assistant, who is tired of being the only Black girl at her company. So, she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.

The series stars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais.

“The Other Black Girl” is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey also serve as co-showrunners.

While this only serves as a small peek inside the series, fans can already imagine by the first look photos that things will definitely heat up. The images feel suspenseful and captivating. Plus, we haven’t seen Beauvais since her days as Fancy on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” so we can’t wait.

The series will premiere all 10 episodes on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 13. Will you tune in?

Check out first look images from “The Other Black Girl” below: