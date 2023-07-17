Watch: John David Washington Stars In The Official ‘The Creator’ Trailer + First Look Images

Today (July 17), 20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One released a new trailer for the epic sci-fi action thriller “The Creator,” which opens in theaters September 29. Click inside to check it out!
Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
Directed by Gareth Edwards (“Rogue One,” “Godzilla”), the film stars John David Washington (“Tenet”), Gemma Chan (“Eternals”), Ken Watanabe (“Inception”), Sturgill Simpson (“Dog”), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”).
The film’s screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a. and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman.
Check out the official trailer and some first look images from the film below. Share your thoughts in the comments!
1. An All Out WarSource:20th Century Studio
2. Brought To TearsSource:20th Century Studio
3. It’s About To Get SeriousSource:20th Century Studio
4. The WeaponSource:20th Century Studio
5. Humans & Robots UnitedSource:20th Century Studio
