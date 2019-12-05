Wish List: Christmas Gifts We’d Buy Our Favorite Stars

The holiday season is upon us, and it’s only right to give back to the stars who bless us with so much entertainment, gossip and news, day in and day out.

But what do you buy someone who has everything? Check out the list of gifts we’d get for our favorite stars.

1. Beyoncé Source:Getty Beyoncé has so much going on in her life that she doesn’t even have time to get on social media and give a good read to a hater like she probably wants to. This holiday season, we’re asking Santa to create a Beyonce agency, aka The Beygency, where Bey-hivers can get paid just to defend their queen and protect her flawless image.

2. Rihanna Source:Getty RiRi is pretty busy taking over the world, so she probably doesn’t have time to personally roll all of the joints she smokes. This Christmas, we’re getting Ri a joint-rolling machine. It’s the perfect gift for any stoner looking to save a lot of time rolling joints, and can even help you learn to roll better.

3. Teyana Taylor Source:Getty The past few years have been great for Teyana Taylor. This Christmas, Santa should grant the star more studio time so we can get that new album ASAP.

4. Summer Walker Source:@Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital It’s been an amazing, yet tough year for Summer Walker, who has spoken open about her social anxiety. This year, we’d get her all the love, support and care she needs to heal and be great.

5. Drake Source:Splash News Everyone is always up in Drake’s business about his love life. With an A-list roster like his, you’d think Drizzy would be tied down by now.But nope, he’s still out here bacheloring. This year, he needs real love more than anything this holiday season.

6. Tyga Source:Getty Every other day, there’s a news report about Tyga being sued for overdue rent or late car payments. For Christmas, Santa should pay off all of the rapper’s debts, and reimburse Kylie Jenner all the money she’s loaned him.

7. Ari Lennox Source:R1 Digital It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Ari, who unapologetically spoke out about not getting a Soul Train Award. But don’t fret Ari. This year, we’d give you all the Grammys your heart desires.