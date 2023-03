Women Winning: Support The Ladies Dominating Rap Music Right Now

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

Here is your reminder to support women in music. The girls have been dominating music in recent years, specifically rap music. This era of women in rap brings gifted artists like Latto, Baby Tate, GloRilla and Ice Spice into the spotlight. In honor of Women’s History Month, check out a gallery of the women dominating rap music inside.

Massive top-charting hits, unforgettable performances, iconic features and legendary partnerships are the way many of these stars are quickly rising to the top of the rap game. We saw a young Latto go from Jermaine Dupri’s “The Rap Game” to hitting the ultimate hip hop jackpot.

Other artists mentioned on our list found viral fame and rapidly dispelled the criticisms and rumors of being one hit wonders. GloRilla had one of the best year’s with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” that governed our 2022 summer and beyond. The Memphis rapper was nominated for her first Grammy under the Best New Artist category, and she has been welcomed into the rap community with open arms. Cardi B embraced GloRilla on her follow up hit “Tomorrow 2,” and the young rapper collaborated with Latto and the late Gangsta Boo on “FTCU.”

Many fans thought Ice Spice would be a one hit wonder after the success of her viral hit “Much (Feelin’ U).” She proved the naysayers wrong by dropping her recent EP Like..?, which features notable fan favorites like “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood.”

These rap stars really have nothing to prove, because the proof is in the product. Cardi B has had multiple endorsement deals including her most recent collaboration with her husband Offset and McDonald’s debuting “The Cardi and Offset” meal. Megan Thee Stallion follows suit with her many partnerships including Nike, CashApp, Netflix and so on.

The girls that get it, get it.

