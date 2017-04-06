Home > News

Santa Claus Is A Gay Black Man In New Children’s Book

The big guy just got a new twist.

Many movies and books have defined Santa Claus as a White man who gives out gifts for Christmas, then returns home to Mrs. Santa Claus and his helper elves. Well, this folklore is about to be disrupted thanks to comedy writer Daniel Kibblesmith.

Kibblesmith is producing a new children’s book with Harper Design that will star a Black gay Santa Claus in an interracial relationship. Kibblesmith got the idea after outraged over a Black Santa Claus at the Mall of America. Kibblesmith tweeted out, “Me & @JenAshleyWright have decided our future child will only know about Black Santa. If they see a White one we’ll say ‘That’s his husband.’”

Kibblesmith further explained, “My fiancée [author Jennifer Wright] and I joked privately, and then on Twitter, that since every house has its own traditions and lore surrounding Christmas, we would tell our child that the Black Santa Claus was the ‘real’ Santa.”

After Kibblesmith’s tweet received thousands of likes and retweets, he realized “there was genuine interest in this book becoming a reality.”

Now, Santa’s Husband is being released.

“Some people — not me — even believe that Santa Claus is just your parents, which would mean that there are as many interpretations of Santa Claus as there are different kinds of families,” Kibblesmith continues. “But again, this is only a theory, because Santa Claus is real, and we have written a book about him.”

Nice to see authors recognizing different family models. Santa’s Husband is set to go on sale October 10th. If you want to learn more about Kibblesmith, you can check out his website here.

Black , Children's Book , Christmas , LGBTQ , Santa Claus

Every Time Blue Ivy's Baby Hair & Afro Was Flourishing & Beautiful

