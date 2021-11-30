If You Remember These Christmas Toys, It Totally Proves You Were Born In The ’90s

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

With the holiday season in full swing, and Christmas and the end of 2021 both rapidly approaching, it starts to spark a feeling in most millennials — like, “hey, we’re definitely getting old.” Many of us are even starting to sound like our parents, as we talk about the “good ol’ days” and the new generation who “don’t know nothin’ ’bout” the toys and tech of yesteryear.

It is worth noting: ’90s babies’ Christmases were full of some pretty iconic toy moments that included tech like Furbies and Easy Bake Ovens. And, we’ll never forget the original Nintendo game console that featured games like Super Mario Bros., Crash ‘n The Boys, Mega Man, and more — all high value items ’90s kids begged and pleaded with their parents for.

In fact, a lot of our millennial peers have argued they had way better Christmases than kids today. Case in point:

We’re not necessarily agreeing, but we will say a lot of millennial toys were a little less, err, high tech and lot more interactive. Check out these popular must-buy items that prove you’re a part of the special group of humans we consider to be the Millennial generation.

Easy Bake Oven

Bop- It

Lite Brite

Game Boy

My Size Barbie

The Original Furby

Etch-A-Sketch

Hot Wheels

Tamagotchi

Beanie Babies

