QUIZ: Which Black Superhero Are You?

Today is National Superhero Day and we’re here to celebrate the fact that more and more Black superheroes are making their way to film and television.

From Chadwick Boseman playing Black Panther in the blockbuster film of the same name to Cress Williams hitting the small screen as Black Lightning, we’re growing confident that one day there will be no shortage of melanated powered folks in entertainment. Back in 2018, just as Black Panther was set to hit theaters and break the box office, director Ryan Coogler told the story about how he became acquainted with King T’Challa. Apparently, he’d visited a comic book store, requesting characters that looked like him.

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is A Top-Notch #GirlDad In These Heart-Melting Moments

“As I got older, I wanted to find a comic book character that looked like me and not just one that was on the sidelines,” Coogler recalled in the NPR interview. “And I walk in and ask the guy at the desk that day, and say, ‘Hey man, you got any comic books here about black people, you know, like with a black superhero?’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah, as a matter of fact, we got this one.'”

Of course, Coogler was handed a copy of Black Panther and the rest is history! Take our quiz below to find out which Black superhero you take after and if you missed our list of melanated powered folks that have taken over the world, be sure to check that out here.

Also On Global Grind: