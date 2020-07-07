BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social Media Moments

Remy Ma and Papoose are one of Hip Hop’s most elite couples. The way they match each other’s fly, their unorthodox story, and genuine displays of the love make them #relationshipgoals.

The couple had been very open about their heartbreaking struggle with conceiving a child in the past — but back in 2018, they gave birth to their first kid together, Reminisce MacKenzie, affectionately dubbed The Golden Child. The announcement came during the couple’s beautiful vow renewal ceremony with family and friends.

Now, they’re expecting baby no. 2.

“I love being with my family [during the coronavirus pandemic],” Papoose said during a virtual sit-down with Claudia Jordan, adding ““I get to spend so much time with my amazing wife and my amazing daughter. I’m just making the best out of it, and we’re moving forward. Some good things are coming out of this. We’re going to have a new child real soon.”

#TheMackies have been solid for 10 years. The couple first tied the knot in a courthouse, moments before Remy was sentenced to spend eight years in jail for shooting a thief during a fight. After serving seven years of her sentence, Papoose was still right by her side when Remy was released in 2014. Despite their time away from each other, the pressures of being a couple in the spotlight, and more, their bond still seems stronger than ever.

Click through the pics below, which prove Remy & Papoose will forever be #BlackLove goals.

Just when you’re ready to stop believing in love, here’s Remy & Pap.

These two know how to match each other’s sexy.

A natural poet, Papoose expressed his love for Remy in the most beautiful words.

#TBT of the couple, while Remy was still in jail… proof that real love withstands any and everything!

Remy’s got his front and Papoose has her back.

They’re best friends, they’re partners, they’re everything.

Happy and it certainly shows.

#GirlDad.

Congratulations again to Remy and Papoose!

