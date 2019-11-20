The Marathon Continues: Fans Celebrate As Nipsey Hussle Racks Up Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

All anyone is talking about today are the Grammy nominees, as some of our faves have been recognized while others were completely snubbed.

Music fans are happy about at least one aspect of this year’s impending award show, however — Nipsey Hussle scored three posthumous nominations. The late legend is up for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Rap Song for his tracks “Racks In The Middle” and “Higher” with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

“This year’s nominees reflect a melting pot of artistic innovation that defined the year in music, showcasing the unparalleled craftsmanship of established artists and the industry-shifting impact of rising music creators,” a 62nd Annual Grammy Awards press release states, adding “Leading nominees Lizzo (8), Billie Eilish (6) and Lil Nas X (6) not only topped the charts but ignited a cultural conversation around their genre-bending hits. As the only peer-selected music award, the GRAMMY Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.”

See some reactions to King Nipsey on the flip, plus the full list of nominations HERE.

