Press Play: Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Thor’ Audition Tape, ‘Grown-ish’ Takes An Unexpected Turn

Tom Hiddleston hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he never actually auditioned for the role of Loki. Hiddleston says that when the movie Thor was being cast, he auditioned for the lead but it went to Chris Hemsworth.

“Basically, at the time, they were looking for sort of less well-established actors so that the audience didn’t have an association,” he told Fallon. “They just wanted people to see these new characters, these new actors… If you’re over six foot and you’ve got blonde hair, you can come and have a pop at it. So, I never auditioned for Loki. I only ever auditioned for Thor, which is nuts.”

He went on to say the audition process took about three months. See a short clip from his Thor audition tape up top.

new semester. first trimester. whose is it? don’t miss the @grownish season 3 premiere thursday, january 16th at 8/7c on @freeformtv. pic.twitter.com/T4hMYvvqdd — grown-ish (@grownish) November 25, 2019

Grown-ish is returning to the small screen at the top of next year — can you believe the series is already on its third season?!

In the teaser up above, someone appears to be pregnant. “New semester. First Trimester,” the teaser reads. Tune into the season 3 premiere on Freeform, January 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

