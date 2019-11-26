Fashion Nova Sued Over “Knock-Off” Versace Dress Famously Worn By Jennifer Lopez

It looks like the OG fashion houses have had it with Fashion Nova’s “fast fashion” technique, as according to a new report the brand is being sued by Versace. If you shop FN, you saw what appeared to be their version of J. Lo‘s iconic Versace gown — well, Versace wants all the profits, as well as to stop any future sales.

From TMZ:

Versace’s filed suit over several of its designs, but most notably Jennifer’s jungle print gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards. In the suit, the Italian design house calls out Fashion Nova for the whole fast-fashion movement — a nice way of saying copycats — which launched on its site in 2013. Versace’s legal diss of FN includes calling it a “serial infringer specializing in ‘fast-fashion’ knock-offs.”

WATCH: #BARS | Meg Thee Stallion Lights Social Media Up With Post-AMA, Juicy J-Produced Verse

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Fashion Nova was hit with a lawsuit. Additionally, Versace reportedly claims they warned Fashion Nova over the Summer…

According to the suit, Fashion Nova’s already been sued at least 8 times for this kind of alleged offense, including one from Adidas. Versace says it fired a warning shot back in July 2019, officially putting FN on notice, but says nothing’s changed, so now we’re going to court. It’s suing for all Fashion Nova’s profits off Versace replicas, and to get an injunction blocking further sales and damages.

We’re interested to see where this goes. Stay tuned, plus the Fashion Nova dress in question HERE.

Also On Global Grind: