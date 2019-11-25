BARS: Meg Thee Stallion Lights Social Media Up With A Post-AMA, Juicy J-Produced Verse [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion showed up to the 2019 American Music Awards looking like the real-life Jessica Rabbit. And, while there’s been lots of talk regarding who the beauty may or may not be dating (Moneybagg Yo, Trey Songz), our fave is adamant she’s single. After the awards show, the up-and-coming rapper hit social media with a Juicy J-produced verse, during which she doubled down on being free.

“Ain’t none of these n*ggas really player no mo’/I guess a b*tch like me gotta get up, gotta show ’em how it go/I never kiss and tell, I abide by the code/It really ain’t confusing, I f*ck with ya or I don’t/B*tch I’m 24 and single, ain’t no ring on this finger/And if that n*gga looking, good, you know I’m tryna mingle,” she rapped. Hear the full verse below — it has all of social media talking.

From Project Pat to Slim Thug and more, tons of Meg’s celebrity friends commented under the now-viral clip.

“ Get yours offf then my n*gggaaa !!!!” – Tory Lanez

“love ur freestyles !!” – Bria Myles

“🔥🔥🔥🔥” – Juicy J

“You so f*cking BAD” – Monica

“The coldest ” Jasmin Brown

“Talk yo shit fren!!!” – Jordyn Woods

Head over to Instagram to see what everyone else had to say, but the verdict is clear: Meg got that heat.

Also On Global Grind: