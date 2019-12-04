Princess Anne For President: Trump Was Reportedly The Laughing Stock Of The International Community Last Night

The internet is laughing at no. 45’s expense after Queen Elizabeth‘s daughter Princess Anne couldn’t be bothered with him… allegedly.

According to the latest, Donald Trump was invited to meet the Royal Family as part of the Nato summit. But, Princess Anne, was standing off to the side when Trump was greeted by her family — and to top that off, she seemed to completely shrug the meeting off when the Queen looked her way. We love her energy.

Princess Anne responds with a shrug as the Queen gestures her after greeting US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. The world leader was invited to meet the royals as part of the Nato summit held in London https://t.co/yAJDagcU0E pic.twitter.com/8GYnGe7IVc — ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019

And I oop! This is the moment Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Princess Anne were caught on camera apparently gossiping about Trump 👀 pic.twitter.com/sh96RF2e0y — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 4, 2019

And of course, we were pretty sure Trump is the butt of international jokes, but apparently this video just above proves it. Hit the flip to see the best reactions from social media.

