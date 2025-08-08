Subscribe
Never Do THESE Things On A Plane

Exposed: Flight Attendants Say Never Do THESE Things On A Plane

Published on August 8, 2025

Man on an airplane

Source: Image Source / Getty

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. One flight attendant cautions flyers about things to watch out for when flying. Read more inside.

Just take Naomi Campbell for example — she did a whole Youtube video about her airport routine, which already has over 2 million views on Youtube.

One flight attendant went as far as to lowkey expose the entire airline industry during an interview with Inside Edition, telling spilling important tea to passengers. Like why you should never get coffee on a plane. Stewardess Jamila Hardwick cautioned:

“The thing about the coffee and tea, the pipes are rarely cleaned.”

As for soda, she added:

“I don’t know what it is about the chemistry in Diet Coke and us being 40,000 feet in the air. By the time we pour it, we could have three other drinks poured”

Oh, and don’t ask a flight attendant to help with your luggage. They don’t get paid for that.

“We do not get paid until the boarding door is close. If we get hurt while putting that bag in the overhead bin, we do not get to write it off as an on-job injury.”

Last but not least, please bring your own blankets and pillows.

“Bring your own. These get washed, but we are not so sure how great they are washed. Same for the pillow. They will take the lining off the pillow and give you a new one but you still have the pillow in there that’s dirty.

If you’re a frequent flyer, it’s probably wise to keep these things in mind while flying. Thanks, Jamila. Hit the flip to see what else she had to say:

