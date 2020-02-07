‘Birds Of Prey’ Stars Talk Mom Bods, On Set Injuries And Payback! [Video]

Janeé Bolden is Managing Editor at Bossip.com. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia. North West was her spirit animal.

Last week Global Grind’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden flew to London to attend the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures blockbuster film Birds of Prey which was produced by and stars Margot Robbie, reprising her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn. The film is female forward, dynamic and action packed. Gotham City is depicted as we’ve never seen it before and the powerful women that Harley joins forces with shook us to our core – in the BEST possible way. We caught up with the stars of the film Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez and Jurnee Smollett Bell talk about working with a mostly female cast, training after having babies and the injury that almost sidelines Rosie. The actresses play fierce forces in the film but none would admit to seeking revenge on their exes.

Gotta love how they tried to flip the script and put us on the spot there. All three of these women are so amazing. We’re glad that movies like this are being made that showcase how strong and versatile women can be. Each of these women portrayed a very different character, strong in her own way. And we just HAVE to take a moment to praise this new short hair on Jurnee. Don’t you love it? Her stylist Nikki Nelms was in London with her to make sure she stayed chic at the premiere and the junket. It’s funny how much a haircut can create a whole new vibe.

‘Birds Of Prey’ is in theaters NOW!

