Press Play: Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Transgender Daughter Zaya, & More

Dwyane Wade hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about his 12-year-old child coming out as transgender.

“First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well,” Wade told the famous talk show host. “We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with an issue, our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, to give the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

He also provided some detail on how he learned Zaya was trans, adding: “Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya,’ Wade explained.

Tune in to the clip up top and thank goodness for dads like D-Wade.

One of our favorite on screen couples @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan are dishing to @Ginger_Zee about what’s next for their characters this season on @Outlander_STARZ! https://t.co/5yEMSnOgr8 pic.twitter.com/FXLAr4HC73 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 11, 2020

Elsewhere on television, Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan hit up Good Morning America and talked all about their on-screen chemistry.

“Well, I think the amazing thing is, you know, Sam and I… we had no idea what this was gonna be, but we had to have each other’s backs. It’s become this great, organic friendship,” Balfe said. Watch above to hear Sam’s thoughts and look out for Season 5 of Outlander, premiering this Sunday on Starz.

Also, in case you missed it, Starz has confirmed the cast of Power Book II: Ghost, as well as dropped a teaser.

“Led the previously-confirmed Mary J. Blige and Method Man, the series will also see Power stars Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick), Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe), Naturi Naughton (Tasha St. Patrick), Gianni Paolo (Brayden) and Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Tameika Washington) return. New cast members include Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Melanie Liburd, Justin McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonedeo,” Shadow and Act reports.

Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of the site: “Power Book II: Ghost will pick up the narrative just days after the Power finale. The sequel then follows Tariq navigating his new life, in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”

Will you be tuning in?

