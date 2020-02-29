BackThatVoteUp: Tom Steyer Dropping It Like It Hot During Juvenile Performance Went Viral For GOOD Reasons

Janeé Bolden is Managing Editor at Bossip.com. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia. North West was her spirit animal.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, democratic Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer dancing on stage like one of Juvenile’s back up is making its rounds around the internet for good reason. Steyer’s campaign is hoping it reminds folks to get out and VOTE. The Billionaire White House hopeful danced on stage with his wife to the classic hip-hop tune rapper in a final appeal to voters in South Carolina before the all-important primary Saturday, February 29th.

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020

At the Steyer hosted a rally in Columbia and invited Yolanda Adams, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Juvenile. Before the surprise Steyer-Juvenile performance, attendees were treated to a generous spread of food, including a mashed potato bar, the Daily Mail reported.

Juve also officially endorsed Steyer saying:

“To me you’re the best person to be the President of the United States because you’ve got the issues right. All of your policies are catered to help minorities and people who are struggling.”

Steyer’s campaign embraced the viral moment and tweeted out a portion of the video reminding voters to head to the polls with the hashtag #BackThatVoteUp

#BackThatVoteUp Party before we Vote, Tom Steyer took the stage with Juvenile at Allen University. Vote Saturday Tomorrow February 29th. Polls open at 7am! #BackThatVoteUp pic.twitter.com/nM4j6guy10 — SC for Tom 2020 🌎 (@TeamTomSC) February 29, 2020

Do YOU remember to vote in the primaries or Nah?

Also On Global Grind: