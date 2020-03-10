Tierra Whack SLAYED The Cover Of Teen Vogue: These Vibrant Pics Of The Star Put Colorism To Shame

It’s about time that Tierra Whack starts getting the #respeck that she deserves. The 24-year old Philly native has been putting in that authentic work for several years now, and it seems as if folks are just now starting to hop on the Whack Wagon.

Her unique and delightful style, intense and profound lyrics, mixed in with her creative visuals and superb confidence puts Tierra in a league of her own. I mean, she got to be featured on Beyonce’s Lion King: The Gift album. ICONIC.

Earlier this week, the upbeat rapper graced the cover of Teen Vogue and dished on everything from finally being noticed for her talent and colorism in the music industry.

“I recognize [that] I am dark. I remember being younger and being teased for my skin being darker. My mom, she just was always there like, ‘You have to love yourself.’ Seeing Lauryn [Hill] and then seeing Missy [Elliott] — they were making it. I don’t think Missy was like, ‘I’m going to be a dark girl making it.’ I think she just did it. You just do it… If I could change [colorism in the industry], that would be really nice.”

Little does she know, just by showing her beautiful face and unapologetically rocking her unorthodox style makes young dark girls everywhere feel like they can too.

“I just want to do what I feel inside and make it work to the best of my ability and whatever comes with it, comes with it. I can’t change how I look. That’s how I showed up, in my dark skin. I dress kind of cool. Either y’all gon’ take it or not.”

Luckily for Tierra, she’s coming up in a time when brown and dark women are running the game. We get to see Normani, SZA and Megan Thee Stallion on the cover of Rolling Stone, while Whack blesses Teen Vogue and other femcees like Rapsody and Dreezy are out here doing their thing ATSDT.

