Amazon Employees Reportedly Fear For Their Safety After 10 Workers Contract Coronavirus [Details]

After reports surfaced that at least 10 Amazon workers are suffering from coronavirus, other employees at the multinational tech company are speaking out, as they fear they may contract the deadly disease next.

From CBS News:

“We have to make sure, you know, where we’re working at is safe,” Amazon associate Sahro Sharif told CBS News’ Adriana Diaz. Sharif, who works at the Shakopee fulfillment center in Minnesota, is part of a community group called The Atwood Center. The group is one of 50 others working under an umbrella coalition called Athena that aims to enhance labor protections for Amazon employees. Right now that means assuring employee safety as the coronavirus pandemic has many sequestered to their homes for fear of infection. “I was scared, I was panicking,” she said about the news of infections among warehouse workers.

Sharif went on to tell CBS News that when it comes to Amazon, “there’s so much more they could do for their employees,” alleging that while the company shut business down for a day of cleaning, after that day, it was back to business per usual.

“They have thousands of thousands of employees. So from one shift, another shift comes in,” she insisted. Not to mention, Amazon is reportedly hiring more workers to handle increased demand.

“The retail giant said it has also taken further steps to help facilitate social distancing and reducing the virus’ spread among its employees, like staggering shift times, pausing public guests to Amazon buildings and requiring employees to sanitize their work stations at the start and end of each shift,” CBS News notes. Additionally, warehouse workers are to stand 3-feet from one another and delivery drivers are to maintain a 6-foot distance when picking up packages, according to the site.

Thoughts?