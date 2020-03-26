Press Play: Courteney Cox Hilariously Fails ‘Friends’ Trivia, Netflix Drops ‘#blackAF’ Trailer

This is funny. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special, Courteney Cox appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — remotely, of course. While chatting it up with the famed host, she revealed she’s been using her social distancing time to binge-watch the series because she doesn’t “remember even being on the show.”

“I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun. And I remember certain times in my life that I was there, but I don’t remember episodes! I would never pass, I’d fail every test!” she admitted.

Tune in up top at the 7-minute mark to hear Courteney talk quarantine life and reuniting with the Friends cast. Plus, she plays an impromptu game of Friends trivia that she fails miserably.

We love black-ish and now we’ve got #blackAF to look forward to as well. Today, Netflix drops a trailer for the upcoming comedy series, starring creator Kenya Barris, as a fictionalized version of himself, and Rashida Jones as his wife.

Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of the streaming service:

“From Kenya Barris, the Emmy® nominated creator of black-ish, comes the new comedy series #blackAF. Loosely inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackAF flips the script on what we’ve come to expect a family comedy series to be. Pulling back the curtain, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.”

Check out the trailer above.

