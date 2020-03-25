At Home With TIDAL: Your Favorite Performances By Beyoncé, J. Cole, Rihanna & More [LIVE STREAM]

In this new socially distant dystopia, everyone is stuck inside, so we’ve been scrambling to find new ways to entertain ourselves. Social media challenges are more popular than ever, so are livestream concerts, and even IG Live parties. If you weren’t in the proverbial building for DJ D-Nice’s online set that had the likes of Michelle Obama, Gabrielle Union, Mark Zuckerberg, Janet Jackson — really, an endless list of VIPs — grooving and moving while isolating at home, you missed possibly the biggest party of our time!

In the spirit of at-home entertainment, TIDAL is “digging into its archives to provide music-fans free daily TIDAL-exclusive livestreams, featuring a different genre each day.”

“The series will continue throughout the week and include past performances from your favorite artists within genres including Latin, Pop, Electronic, Hip Hop and R&B,” a press release states. Check out the full schedule:

Wednesday (3/25) – Latin Featuring Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Romeo Santos, and more

Thurs (3/26) – Pop Featuring Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

Friday (3/27) – Electronic Featuring deadmau5, Daft Punk, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more

Saturday (3/28) – Hip Hop Featuring JAY-Z, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Gunna, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more

Sunday (3/29) – R&B Featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, H.E.R, and more



TIDAL hopes the 12-hour daily livestreams will help fans stay connected with their favorite artists, while practicing social distancing. Tune in below on the aforementioned dates at 12 p.m. ET.

LATIN

POP

ELECTRONIC

HIP HOP

R&B

