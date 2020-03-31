Press Play: Quibi Drops ‘Thanks A Million’ Trailer Starring J. Lo, & More

Netflix is keeping the content flowing, most recently dropping the official trailer for Outer Banks. A 10-episode drama, the series is due to premiere April 15. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Just Jared:

“The coming of age story follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the ‘Pogues’) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.”

Outer Banks stars Stranger Things actor Chase Stokes, Age of Summer actor Jonathan Daviss, Good Witch actress Madison Bailey, and more. Check out the trailer up top.

Elsewhere, Quibi is gearing up for its official launch by keeping us hype over all the new content they’ve got coming our way. Check out the trailer for Thanks A Million above, in which Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, and more gift a person who’s changed their life $100,000. Said person then gifts half that amount to someone who has done the same for them.

ALSO: Press Play | The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Quibi’s Spooky Murder House Flip Trailer

It’s all about paying it forward! Tune in. Quibi launches April 6.

Yesterday, for National Doctors Day, the cast of Grey’s Anatomy came together to thank all the doctors on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to say THANK YOU to every single healthcare worker battling on the frontlines of this pandemic. We are so grateful for your sacrifice,” the caption on the Instagram video reads. Tune into their full message above. Prayers up as we all continue to come together to fight through these horrific times.

Also On Global Grind: