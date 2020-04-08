Press Play: This Marijuana-Infused Cooking Competition Hits Netflix On 4/20

Netflix has yet another new interesting show on the way. Cooked With Cannabis is a marijuana-infused cooking competiton, hosted by Kelis and Leather Storrs, and due on the streaming service April 20. Here’s an official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

“Long gone are the days of pot brownies and marijuana cookies. Today, the top chefs around the country and around the world are creating cannabis-infused culinary masterpieces. Here lies the most fun-filled, fascinating and mouth-watering cooking competition series that gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘baked.'”

In the trailer, we hear Kelis announce…

“There is a revolution taking the cooking world by storm and it’s all because of this star ingredient. Welcome to a cooking competition like no other. Each episode, three expert cannabis chefs will prepare a three-course cannabis-infused menu that will put their culinary skills to the ultimate test.” “Along for the wild ride in each episode will be a group of special guests,” Kelis continues.

Check the trailer out just below to get to know the chefs who will be competing for $10,000. Let us know if this is the cannabis content you’ve been waiting on?

