Press Play: Jada Pinkett Reunites With Her ‘Girls Trip’ Crew For Virtual ‘Red Table Talk,’ & More

Disney+ announced a new movie that will head straight to the streaming service thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artemis Fowl is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Judi Dench, Colin Farrell, Josh Gad, and more.

According to Just Jared, Branagh said in a statement “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney +.”

Tune in up top and hit up Disney+ June 12.

Elsewhere, Jada Pinkett and the Girls Trip gang got back together for a virtual Red Table Talk, during which they talked about the possibility of a sequel.

Jada, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish were all in the proverbial building for the chat. Speaking on doing another film, Hall commented “I think we’re all down, we just want to make sure it’s amazing,” adding “That it’s the right thing and a great thing.”

