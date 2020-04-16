CLOSE
10 Highly Hypnotic Photos Of ‘Little Fires Everwhere’ Actress Tiffany Boone

If you haven’t been tuning into Little Fires Everywhere, you’re doing yourself a disservice. With an extraordinarily talented cast that includes Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, it’s a rollercoaster of a story that pits the two matriarchs against each other. We’re hooked and we’re pretty sure you will be too.

Last week, we got more background on Kerry and Reese’s characters, with the beautiful Tiffany Boone playing a young Kerry so well she made headlines. We mean, Tiffany had the Scandal star’s mannerisms down to the tiniest details — it was amazing to watch and again, flawless casting.

We’re glad to see Tiffany back on the small screen, where she belongs after the frightening experience she had on set of The Chi. In case you missed it, she left the hit series, alleging Jason Mitchell harassed her.

“You don’t carelessly leave a ‘hit show’ that is praised by your community,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram more recently. “I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier. There were people who questioned my decision. How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go.” Click here to see her message in full.

How’s that saying go? Oh, right: You can’t hold a good woman down! Celebrate Tiffany, who also stars in Amazon Prime original series Hunters, with some of our favorite pics below.

1. How mysterious.

2. Nothing but FEATURES on that gorgeous face.

3. Beautiful in blue.

4. Playing dress up and rocking red bottoms.

5. Glistening in the sunlight.

6. Making waves at a photoshoot.

7. Back when we all thought 2020 was going to be the light of our lives.

8. A straight up goddess.

Tiffany Boone at arrivals for Amazon Ori... Source:WENN

9. All smiles and bright colors.

Amazon Prime Video's Hunters Grindhouse Experience VIP Preview Source:Getty

10. Just look at her. We love you Tiffany and congratulations on your continued success!

Entertainment Weekly Celebrates Screen Actors Guild Award Nominees At Chateau Marmont Sponsored By L'Oreal Paris, Cadillac, And PopSockets - Arrival Source:Getty
