10 Highly Hypnotic Photos Of ‘Little Fires Everwhere’ Actress Tiffany Boone

If you haven’t been tuning into Little Fires Everywhere, you’re doing yourself a disservice. With an extraordinarily talented cast that includes Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, it’s a rollercoaster of a story that pits the two matriarchs against each other. We’re hooked and we’re pretty sure you will be too.

Last week, we got more background on Kerry and Reese’s characters, with the beautiful Tiffany Boone playing a young Kerry so well she made headlines. We mean, Tiffany had the Scandal star’s mannerisms down to the tiniest details — it was amazing to watch and again, flawless casting.

We’re glad to see Tiffany back on the small screen, where she belongs after the frightening experience she had on set of The Chi. In case you missed it, she left the hit series, alleging Jason Mitchell harassed her.

“You don’t carelessly leave a ‘hit show’ that is praised by your community,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram more recently. “I deeply love Chicago and the people of that city who have embraced me. I felt honored and privileged to be part of telling their story. The weight of what I was leaving behind felt like a ton, but the weight of my responsibility to speak up was even heavier. There were people who questioned my decision. How could I be sure I would work again, especially on a project of that magnitude? I wasn’t sure, but I had faith that once I took that leap I could be guided wherever I was supposed to go.” Click here to see her message in full.

How’s that saying go? Oh, right: You can’t hold a good woman down! Celebrate Tiffany, who also stars in Amazon Prime original series Hunters, with some of our favorite pics below.