Salute! 2 Chainz Feeds Atlanta Homeless Instead Of Reopening Restaurants [Video]

As Georgia governor Brian Kemp decided to lift coronavirus restrictions in the state, allowing certain businesses to open their doors once more, 2 Chainz and business partner, Snoop Dillard, were reportedly set on reopening their Atlanta restaurants on Monday. After further consideration, however, they decided against that move and fed the homeless instead. In photos posted to his Instagram account, the famed rapper is seen standing outside one of his Escobar locations, where he and his crew set up shop and handed out meals.

“The Atlanta rapper fed about 120 homeless people Monday, the day he was originally slated to reopen his 2 food joints, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, for table service,” TMZ reports, adding “2 Chainz and his business partner, Snoop Dillard, distributed free meals outside their downtown Atlanta location … and folks in need practiced social distancing while waiting for the free grub, standing six feet apart in line. On the menu — butter garlic chicken pasta and water. Snoop also hopped in a car and drove around the neighborhood, handing out free meals to people living on the streets.”

The site goes on to say that 2 Chainz’s restaurants are still open for take-out service, as many in Atlanta are. We’re glad to see 2 Chainz decided against reopening, despite Brian Kemp’s dangerous decision. Social distancing is still important as we continue to fight the rampant spread of coronavirus and try to get folks tested for the deadly disease. Stay tuned.

