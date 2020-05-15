CLOSE
The High Note: Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Her First-Ever Single “Love Myself”

Tune in below.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson star in the highly-anticipated upcoming movie, The High Note.

Due May 29, the film is skipping its theatrical release and heading straight to On-Demand, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The movie that I have been so excited about, SO excited about, finally has a revamped release date. On Friday, May 29th, The High Note will be available On-Demand, on streaming platforms in your home for you to rent… for a 48-hour period,” Ross previously announced, before reminding fans how big a role this is for her. “I get to sing in this movie, which is my life-long dream and one of my biggest fears,” she said.

Now, ahead of The High Note‘s release, we get to listen to the icon’s song, as Republic Records announces the film’s official soundtrack.

“Preceding the arrival of the album, the film’s first single ‘Love Myself’ is performed by Emmy Nominated and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who stars in the film as recording artist, Grace Davis,” Republic Records stated via press release. “Written by Sarah Aarons [Alessia Cara, John Legend, Khalid] and Greg Kurstin [Paul McCartney, P!nk, Céline Dion], ‘Love Myself’ is a pivotal song in the movie performed by Tracee Ellis Ross as Grace Davis. This notably marks the first time the actress has released a song, which highlights her dynamic voice as Grace Davis and sets the stage for both the record and the film. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins [Michael Jackson, Beyoncé], the 15-song Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features new recordings by cast members Ross and Kelvin Harrison, Jr..”

Check out the official track list below, plus Ross’ song up top, and let us know what you think. She definitely did her thing!

ALSO: TV Trivia | Can You Match These Famous TV Characters With Their Alma Maters?

The High Note (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

  1. Love Myself (The High Note) – Tracee Ellis Ross
  2. Stop For A Minute – Tracee Ellis Ross
  3. Let’s Stay Together – Kelvin Harrison Jr.
  4. Share Your Love with Me – Aretha Franklin
  5. You Send Me – Kelvin Harrison Jr.
  6. Oh No Not My Baby – Maxine Brown
  7. Bad Girl – Tracee Ellis Ross
  8. Track 8 – Kelvin Harrison Jr.
  9. Mind Over Matter – Anthony Ramos
  10. Chemistry – Kelvin Harrison Jr.
  11. Jealous Guy (Live at The Bitter End 1971) – Donny Hathaway
  12. New to Me – Tracee Ellis Ross
  13. Like I Do – Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr.

BONUS

  1. You Send Me (Darkchild Mix) – Kelvin Harrison Jr.
  2. Love Myself (Film Version) – Tracee Ellis Ross

