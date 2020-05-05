Behind The Scenes: ‘Extraction 2′ Confirmed, Tracee Ellis Ross’ ‘The High Note’ Skips Theatrical Release

As previously reported, Tracee Ellis Ross and Dakota Johnson are starring alongside each other in an upcoming film called The High Note. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been announced the movie will skip its previously scheduled theatrical release and head straight to On-Demand instead.

“I put on this gorgeous dress because I have some exciting news,” Tracee began in an IG TV video. “The movie that I have been so excited about, SO excited about, finally has a revamped release date. On Friday, May 29th, The High Note will be available On-Demand, on streaming platforms in your home for you to rent… for a 48-hour period.”

“I get to sing in this movie, which is my life-long dream and one of my biggest fears,” an excited Tracee adds. In case you missed it, Ross and Johnson will tell the story of Grace, a superstar, and Maggie, the overworked assistant with dreams of becoming a music producer. Check out the official trailer here.

Also in film, Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth will get a round two.

“As the Chris Hemsworth action film Extraction continues on pace to become Netflix’s most watched feature film ever, the film’s writer, Joe Russo, has closed a deal to write another installment of the high action film,” Deadline reports. “AGBO, the company run by Russo and his brother Anthony, are putting the pieces together and are optimistic that Sam Hargrave returns as director, and that Chris Hemsworth will reprise as mercenary Tyler Rake, though those deals won’t be made by Netflix until the script is ready.”

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo reportedly told Deadline. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Stay tuned for more details!

